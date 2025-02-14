Hospitality Drives Economic Growth For Second Month In A Row

Food and drink was the largest contributor to growth in consumer-facing services in December 2024.

This follows the sector being the biggest driver of economic growth in November 2024 and demonstrates hospitality’s growth potential, says an industry group.

However, UKHospitality is warning that the consistent growth being delivered by the sector will be curbed when £3.4 billion of costs hit the sector in April.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: