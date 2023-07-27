Hospital Innovations Bolsters Medical Education Offering

A leading supplier of human tissue and surgical equipment has bolstered its medical education offering with a key appointment, as it looks to drive innovation, safety and best practice through education.

Talbot Green-based Hospital Innovations has appointed Rachel McClure as Medical Education Manager. Rachel joined the Human Tissue Authority (HTA) licensed provider earlier this year and will be responsible for developing and leading external and internal training, as well as supporting the company’s marketing function.

Rachel brings with her a wealth of orthopaedic experience after working for medical technology company Zimmer Biomet for over 18 years. In that time, Rachel worked in international transfer and then marketing, before moving into sales as a Regional Manager.

As well-respected industry experts, Hospital Innovations regularly holds sold-out education events, including their popular Human Tissue Training Day. The training day allows attendees to learn more about the history, compliance and regulation of allograft (tissue taken from another person), as well as tour their state-of-the-art Human Tissue Authority (HTA) licensed storage facility.

On her appointment, Rachel said:

“I’m thrilled to have joined Hospital Innovations during such an exciting time in the company’s development. Together with our talented team, I’m excited to bridge the gap between theory and practice for our customers and staff, ensuring Hospital Innovations remains at the forefront of orthopaedic and corrective surgery.”

Sarah Lister-Sims, Managing Director at Hospital Innovations, said:

“Rachel is already bringing a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership to our educational initiatives. She brings with her a wealth of expertise and will be pivotal in driving the development and implementation of our comprehensive educational programmes.”

Rachel’s appointment also forms part of a restructuring of the company’s marketing team, with Nick Macleod stepping into the role of Marketing Manager.

The Former Cardiff Blues and Newport Gwent Dragons’ fly-half joined in the role of Sales and Marketing Specialist in 2021, and previously split his time working in the field supporting customers as well as building marketing campaigns, overseeing social media and product launches. Nick will now work closely with Rachel to focus on the company’s marketing efforts as it continues a period of sustained growth.

Talbot Green headquartered Hospital Innovations is a Human Tissue Authority (HTA) licensed supplier of specialist products, including human tissue and specialist medical instruments, used in orthopaedic and corrective surgeries, working in partnership with five of the world’s leading tissue banks.