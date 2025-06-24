Homegrown Energy ‘Must Power the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy’

Trade body Offshore Energies UK has responded to the publication of the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy, which sets out a ten-year plan for Britain’s industrial sectors.

The strategy, which includes a Clean Energy Industries Sector Plan, focuses on eight priority sectors where the UK is already strong and there is potential for faster growth.

OEUK says the new strategy is welcome but must harness the UK’s whole energy mix, from oil and gas to wind, hydrogen and carbon capture technology and their interlinked supply chains as a secure and affordable bedrock for long-term industrial success.

Alongside the Industrial Strategy the UK Government has also published 10-year plan for renewable energy projects to attract investment of £30 billion a year.

It has also announced a further £700 million in energy supply chains, taking the total funding for the Great British Energy Supply Chain fund to £1 billion.

OEUK’s CEO David Whitehouse said: