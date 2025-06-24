Homegrown Energy ‘Must Power the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy’

Trade body Offshore Energies UK has responded to the publication of the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy, which sets out a ten-year plan for Britain’s industrial sectors.
The strategy, which includes a Clean Energy Industries Sector Plan, focuses on eight priority sectors where the UK is already strong and there is potential for faster growth.
OEUK says the new strategy is welcome but must harness the UK’s whole energy mix, from oil and gas to wind, hydrogen and carbon capture technology and their interlinked supply chains as a secure and affordable bedrock for long-term industrial success.
Alongside the Industrial Strategy the UK Government has also published 10-year plan for renewable energy projects to attract investment of £30 billion a year.
It has also announced a further £700 million in energy supply chains, taking the total funding for the Great British Energy Supply Chain fund to £1 billion.
OEUK’s CEO David Whitehouse said:
“Government is right to recognise the role of secure and affordable energy at the heart of industrial strategy – it must also be clear in its backing for the sectors that currently deliver it, including oil and gas alongside renewables.
“Britain’s future doesn’t start from a blank page – we should build on the shoulders of our world class industries. That means recognising the critical role of today’s industries on that path.
“Our sector has a vision of a modern industrial Britain, powered by secure, affordable, homegrown energy. A vision that sees the trend of deindustrialisation throughout the UK reversed by the transformation of our energy intensive sectors. The government's strategy is a positive step – it will come to life through true partnership with our industries and people.
“The UK’s offshore energy sector and its closely interlinked supply chains offer opportunities for industrial growth and leadership. Our highly skilled people are working on projects right across this mix and can kickstart economic growth. To build lasting success, it’s critical this new strategy and its supporting funds are inclusive of firms across the whole spectrum of offshore energy.”