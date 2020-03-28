Home Workouts Created by Denbighshire Leisure to Keep People Active During Covid-19

Denbighshire Leisure have created a series of free online videos and useful fitness tips to ensure their customers stay active during Covid-19.

The leisure company hopes that these fitness videos, digital work-outs and daily fitness tips will give people an opportunity to keep moving and healthy at home, with exercises for all ages and abilities.

Over 14 videos have been filmed and edited, including HIIT workouts, strength training, stretching, low and high intensity sessions and also the important warm ups and cool downs. The exercises range from low to high impact, including shorter work outs for those who have limited time or space at home.

While you cannot beat the experience of working out in a gym or attending a fitness class, these videos will show people how to make the most of the space you have at home, as well as using items within the home to help with your work out, including bottles of water or cans of beans instead of dumbbells.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“We are committed to providing a service to our members and our residents during this difficult time. Following Government advice, people are not able to come to the gym or take a fitness class, so we have brought their fitness classes and gym sessions for them. “We hope these videos will keep our members active, focussed and healthy until we’re able to open again in the future. Our dedicated staff have put together a number of dynamic fitness videos for everyone of all abilities to try at home, we hope this virtual replacement will be enough to keep people engaged and raise their spirits during this difficult time. We hope everyone stays safe and well and look forward to seeing them again when we reopen.”

Councillor Bobby Feeley, cabinet member for well-being and independence at Denbighshire County Council, said:

“There is a real link between leisure and people’s health and well-being and there is clearly a demand in our communities for classes and leisure activities, so it is fantastic that Denbighshire Leisure are bringing people’s workouts to their homes through social media. It’s a great initiative from the Denbighshire Leisure staff and I know this will be appreciated by the community as well as people who are working from home.”

These workouts are free to everyone and can be accessed through the Denbighshire Leisure website or Denbighshire Leisure Facebook page.

All fitness membership direct debits have now been frozen until further notice. Further to this, Denbighshire Leisure is working with TechnoGym to provide Denbighshire Leisure members with exclusive access to digital MyWellness workouts, This service is free of charge and offered to current members through their MyWellness app.