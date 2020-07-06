Home Care Innovation Webinar for Wales

On Tuesday 7th July, Welsh housing and home care providers will have the opportunity to come together online to share and discuss the advancement of homecare innovation across the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Following the announcement in March that hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people would be forced to isolate, those responsible for caring for people at home faced an unprecedented challenge: how to deliver physical and mental care and support without compromising safety?

In response, many public and private sector care providers have either innovated with new home monitoring or web connected devices, or have improvised by using existing technology in new ways.

Innovation in Independent Living Wales is a chance to listen to those at the forefront of home care innovation, and share the ways that you have used technologies over the past months.

Prominent technologies have included virtual doctor visits, automated care scheduling, remote health and condition monitoring, and robotics and AI.

Key note speaker Helen White, Chief Executive of Cardiff based Taff Housing association said:

“I’m keen to take this opportunity to share what we’ve learnt about the role of technology and how it can support independence at home. “But I also want to discuss how Taff Housing as sought to embed the acceptance of technology, and the sharing data to make sure we leverage the benefits for our customers.”

Helen continues:

“The last few months have been as challenging as they get for those delivering care in Wales, but now feels like an opportune time to share what we’ve learnt.”

Nigel Ebdon, Market Beanbag Care Market Development Manager at sponsor Secure Meters agrees:

“What’s clear is that although the crisis is far from over, the infection rate appears to have fallen to a point that allows us to take a moment to ask ‘what have we learnt?’ “That’s what the Innovation in Independent Living webinars are all about: an opportunity to share good practice while we can, particularly as the real threat of a second wave of the pandemic could make that harder later in the year.”

Helen and Nigel will be joined by Aaron Edwards, Cardiff City Council’s Implementation and Delivery Manager who will be discussing the advancement of the ARMED (Advance Risk Modelling for Early Detection) project.

Innovation in Independent Living is suited to those working for a social landlord, local authority or care provider in Wales, particularly those leading the commissioning or delivery of adult care.

Please click here to register for Innovation in Independent Living Wales: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gv3D0WaxRKmIwSw5jRiEfg