Holyhead Hydrogen Hub Set to Receive £3.8m Growth Deal Funding

Menter Môn has welcomed news that the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub has been included as one of five new projects which could benefit from North Wales Growth Deal funding.

In a meeting held on Friday, members of the North Wales Ambition Board supported a recommendation to invite five new projects to join the Growth Deal portfolio – with the Anglesey project amongst those approved. Subject to meeting certain criteria the Hub can now go on to develop its outline business case to secure the funding.

A Menter Môn led project, and supported by the Isle of Anglesey County Council, the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub will be the first of its kind in Wales. It is seen as an important step as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions as well as a boost to the local economy. Green hydrogen will be produced at the site and distributed as fuel for zero emission hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Justin Mason, Energy Business Development Manager at Menter Môn said:

“We were delighted to be informed that the Hydrogen Hub is to be included in the North Wales Growth Deal. This is a huge boost and will be a significant contribution as the project progresses. We will now be working with Ambition North Wales and our partners as we develop our outline business case to secure this funding. We still have work to do in order to attract further investment – this announcement will strengthen our case as we enter into conversations with other potential funders.”

The North Wales Growth Deal is a £1 billion investment in the region’s economy – £240million of which has been funded by both UK Government and Welsh Government. The aim of the Growth Deal is to build a more sustainable and resilient economy in North Wales by boosting productivity and tackling long term challenges and economic barriers to growth.