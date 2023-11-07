Holyhead Awarded £17M for its Culture and Heritage (Levelling Up Fund 2)

Isle of Anglesey Council were awarded £17 million to invest in Holyhead's culture and heritage. The funding will prioritise the regeneration of the town centre and key locations in the wider Holyhead area.
Regeneration of Holyhead Town Centre
Funding will be used to support improvements and schemes throughout Holyhead Town Centre, these include:
- refurbishment of neglected town centre properties as part of the Townscape Transformation scheme
- existing shop frontages will be refurbished in keeping with the Town’s rich heritage
- derelict town centre properties will be purchased and renovated as part of the Vacant Property Programme
- the Empire Play Centre will be extended to allow for greater visitor capacity
- the Grade 1 listed St Cybi’s church will become a community orientated space
- grade 2 listed Eglwys Y Bedd will be transformed into a stylish café providing employment and training opportunities in hospitality and catering in a heritage space
- redevelopment of the Swift Square carpark and Churchyard
Improving key Holyhead sites
The funding will support a variety of sites in Holyhead
- extension of the Ucheldre Arts Centre to provide better facilities and greater capacity for their extensive events programme.
- improvements to the Breakwater Heritage Visitor Centre.
- beach shelters will be redeveloped into retail kiosks and facilitate local business use.
The package of projects will reverse the decline of the town centre and increase local community pride for the place they live.
Find out more about Levelling Up in Holyhead (PDF, 2.1 MB)
Find out more about Levelling Up