Beacon Foods Celebrates 120 Years’ Combined Service by Six Employees

Combined service totalling more than 120 years by six employees has been celebrated by Beacon Foods, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of ingredients and ready-to-eat products.

The award-winning Brecon-based, which has more than 130 employees, arranged a fish and chip lunch for all the employees working on the day to celebrate the occasion. They each also received a gift from the company.

Chairman Edward Gough is the longest serving employee with 31 years to his name, although he is closely followed by Rob Sweet with 30 years’ service.

The other long serving staff recognised were Tracy Smith and Mansel Richards, both with 20 years’ service and Nicola Lewis and Shir Gurung with 10 years’ service.

Nearly a quarter of Beacon Foods’ workforce have worked for the company for five years or more and 16% have given at least 10 years’ service.

“We are very grateful for the loyal service and dedication that they long-serving employees have given to Beacon Foods,” said Edward. “The company would not have been able to grow so much and be as successful as it is today without them.

The company has invested £6 million in a three-year expansion programme which has doubled both the size of its manufacturing and storage facilities – to 53,000 square feet – and its production capacity.

Beacon Foods supplies food manufacturers, food service, coffee shops, fast food chains and travel and hospitality industries.

The company is the UK’s leading specialist producer of garlic, ginger and chili puree, roasted and char grilled vegetables and fruit ranges, relishes, chutneys, sauces and fruit compotes.

The ingredients go into literally thousands of products, including sandwiches, ready meals, pizzas, soups, drinks and desserts, which can be found on supermarket shelves, airlines, restaurant chains and coffee shops.