Hodge Welcomes John Carter as Head of Real Estate Finance

Hodge, a long-standing specialist lender for residential mortgages, savings accounts and tailored real estate finance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Carter who will lead its Real Estate Finance business, effective May 1st, 2025.

Formerly Commercial Director at Aldermore Bank, John brings decades of experience in leading high-performing teams and delivering bespoke property development and investment finance solutions. His expertise will be instrumental in driving forward Hodge’s position as the lender of choice for regional property developers and professional investors across the UK. His appointment comes at an important moment in Hodge’s refreshed strategy, with the launch of a revitalised brand for its Real Estate Finance division.

The rebranding of Hodge Real Estate Finance emphasises its core values of speed, ease, and flexibility. With a compact, agile and highly experienced team based in a single location, Hodge is uniquely positioned to support professional property developers and investors. This streamlined approach aims to considerably reduce transaction timelines, sometimes by weeks, offering much needed flexibility for Hodge customers navigating today’s challenging property landscape.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John to the team at such a pivotal time,” said David Landen, CEO of Hodge. “His appointment underlines our commitment to delivering on our promise of providing fast, flexible real estate finance solutions to support customers with their property development and investment ambitions. John’s experience and vision align perfectly with Hodge’s ethos as a relationship-driven lender.”

The Hodge Real Estate Finance rebrand underscores the company’s commitment of providing straightforward, solution-led finance, staying true to its heritage of personal service and decision-making agility. As a specialist lender, Hodge stands apart for its ability to move quickly on complex deals backed by decades of real estate expertise.

“I’m excited to be joining Hodge at such a transformational time,” said John Carter, incoming Head of Real Estate Finance. “Hodge has a strong reputation for being responsive, adaptable and genuinely relationship-focused—qualities that are more important than ever in today’s market. I look forward to working with the team to build on that legacy, expand our reach, and deliver even more tailored solutions to developers and investors across the UK. Relationships are at the heart of everything we do and the foundations we build on as a trusted partner.”

Hodge continues to support sustainable property development and regional housebuilding through its £3million to £10million lending range, providing bespoke debt solutions across the UK. With a strong legacy and a modernised approach, the business is poised to grow its business and operations in the UK’s £150billion real estate finance market.