Hodge Appoints Rob Regan as New Chief Operating Officer

Hodge has appointed former Ascentric chief executive, Rob Regan as its new chief operating officer.

Rob brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously held roles as chief operating officer at Legal & General (L&G) and group operations director at Royal London Group. In his most recent role, Rob was chief executive ofdigital savings, pensions and investment firm, Ascentric for three years.

Cardiff born and bred, Rob is delighted to have role based back in Wales for the first time in almost 30 years. He is excited to start working closely with his new colleagues at Hodge and said of his appointment:

“Joining Hodge as its new COO is a tremendous opportunity. Hodge is a proud Welsh business with fantastic heritage and a real force for good in its sector. “I’m looking forward to enhancing collaboration across the business, continuing to develop the great culture that’s been established at the bank. Its central Cardiff base means it’s ideally positioned to build fantastic partnerships in the Welsh Fintech sector and to play its part in developing the future talent of Wales. The combination of fantastic people and a strong focus on technology will enable Hodge deliver against its core purpose to make a difference for its customers, in the moments that matter. “Hodge is a business I have admired from afar during my career and joining the business while it’s planning its next stage of growth and introducing such innovative mortgage products to the market, is really exciting. Its recent investments in fintech and energy technology companies is also something I’m really passionate about and I’m looking forward to learning more about these exciting disruptors.”

Dave Landen, CEO of Hodge, said: