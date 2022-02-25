Business In Focus Shared Spaces Launching into Mid Wales

It’s been a busy few months for Business in Focus following the successful launch of its new co-working & test trade offering, Shared Spaces, in Carmarthen, Haverfordwest and Barry. Now, they’re taking it one step further and launching into Mid Wales.

Shared Spaces Newtown will be located in the historic, quirky and well-known Pryce Jones Building alongside Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub. With the combination of working solutions provided by Shared Spaces, people in Newtown will have access to co-working desks, meeting room hire, regular markets, plus access to business advice and support through the Hub.

The opportunity to rent desk space in the central location could help on those days when the kitchen table just doesn’t quite cut it. The space is suitable for office workers needing a change of scene, small and micro business owners wanting to connect with other entrepreneurs and those looking to reach out to other likeminded people in the area. Feel free to work independently or collaboratively – Shared Spaces is flexible!

The regular markets held at the Hub will also give new businesses the chance to test trade a product or service in a retail setting. The meeting rooms allow freelancers and small business owners to create a more professional image as and when they need it.

Holly Jones, Hub Manager at Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub, said:

“We’re thrilled to be launching Shared Spaces alongside Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub. The mix of fully funded services, co-working facilities and test trading opportunities will be an excellent addition for small businesses and start-ups in Mid Wales. Existing Hub users will now have access to even more support and we can’t wait to see how the service evolves over the coming months.”

Business in Focus Chief Executive, Phil Jones added:

“We’re all very excited to be opening another Shared Spaces in Newtown, and build on the success of similar projects in Carmarthen, Haverfordwest and Barry. Our aim is to provide a space for people to access a range of business services, such as co-working facilities, the option to sell the products at a market, and business advice and support, which includes loans and grants.”

If you’re thinking Shared Spaces could be the right fit for you, the spacious, open plan premises are already welcoming visitors and offers a variety of co-working packages to suit a range of needs.

For more information contact Shared Spaces Newtown on 01686 806349