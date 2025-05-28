Historic Tredegar House to Host Eisteddfod yr Urdd Casnewydd 2027

The Urdd is excited to announce that the location of Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2027 will be Tredegar House in Newport.

The ancient 17th Century house was home to the Morgan family, later the Tredegar family who were one of the most powerful and influential families in the area. The mansion sits on stunning 90-acre green grounds, making it a “perfect site” for the Eisteddfod.

Llio Maddocks, the Urdd’s Arts and Eisteddfod Director:

“I am so pleased to see Newport City Council and the whole of Gwent community’s support to hosting the Eisteddfod in 2027. Tredegar House looks like the perfect site for us organisers. One of the most important elements of Eisteddfod yr Urdd is the fact that it’s a travelling festival and therefore visit areas that have never hosted the festival before. I very much look forward to working with the Council and local community over the next two years to provide valuable experiences for children and young people of the area.” “We are delighted that Tredegar House has been confirmed as the venue for Eisteddfod yr Urdd’s first ever visit to Newport in 2027”, said Councillor Emma Corten, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture and communications. “Hosting more major events and increasing the use of Welsh in our cultural offer are both parts of our long-term cultural strategy for the city. Eisteddfod yr Urdd, one of Wales’s largest cultural events, will help us as we work to deliver on both of those goals. “We’re keen to involve as many businesses and community groups, both in the city centre and across Newport, as possible in the celebrations, so that as many people as possible experience the buzz of a major cultural event. We cannot wait for our city to play host to visitors from across Wales and beyond in two years’ time.”

Lizzie Smith Jones, National Trust Cymru General Manager for Tredegar House said: