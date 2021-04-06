Historic Town of Llanrwst Set for Major Tourism Boost

The historic Conwy Valley market town of Llanrwst is set to get a major tourism boost later this year with a significant redevelopment of the Trem Gwydir holiday village now underway.

The holiday village, which is located in the centre of the town, has been welcoming visitors to North Wales for decades. Offered for sale in July 2017, it has been purchased by family-owned business Actually Property, which will also operate the holiday park. The sale, worth £625,000, completed on 15th February 2021. The site will now be transformed with significant capital investment, taking the total investment to well in excess of a million pounds.

The 24-lodge holiday park occupies a prime location in the centre of Llanrwst, and comes with scenic views of the River Conwy to the Gwydir Forest and Snowdonia mountains beyond. The lodges sit in landscaped grounds, with views across the river to the Tu Hwnt i’r Bont tearooms and the town’s picturesque arched stone bridge – one of the most photographed places in Wales.

Mia Lynch, from Actually Property, is overseeing the redesign phase of the redevelopment, and will also manage the holiday park. She said:

“Trem Gwydir has such enormous potential. We are extremely excited to be moving forward with our redevelopment plans, especially as we start to emerge from lockdown. “Trem has been a much-loved family destination for decades, and now it deserves some TLC. Our plans include a total fit out of all the lodges, to significantly upgrade all guest accommodation and facilities. “The site has the most amazing riverside location, with views up and down the Conwy Valley. People come here because they love the fresh air and beautiful landscapes, and we will be investing in landscaping and outdoor dining areas to enhance the guest experience. We’ll also be introducing hot tubs to a number of the lodges, as well as a mountain bike wash station.”

Llanrwst sits at the southern end of the Conwy Valley, with easy access to Snowdonia’s mountains, walking and bike trails, including the Gwydir Mawr and Bach trails (formerly known as the Marin Trail). The town is also close to some of the region’s biggest attractions, including Zip World and Adventure Parc Snowdonia. As well as its famous tearooms, it has an attractive range of independent shops and artisan producers.

The comprehensive scheme of works at Trem Gwydir is being designed in partnership with local architect Tammy Wilford of Conwy Building Design. Ben Seas of Seas Design will lead on website and rebranding design. Construction supplies will be purchased locally from CL Jones Timber and Builders Merchants.

The holiday village is expected to welcome its first guests in June 2021 (subject to lockdown rules), with a new brand and name for the site to be revealed ahead of the re-launch. The launch of the redeveloped holiday park site will create a number of new jobs both directly, and in the supply chain.

Tourism in Conwy contributed just shy of £1bn to the borough’s economy in 2019. It supports around 10,000 jobs both directly and indirectly.