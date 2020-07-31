Hendre Welcomes Jonathan Morgan as New Board Chair

Hafod, one of Wales’ largest providers of housing, support and care, has appointed Jonathan Morgan, former AM, as the new Chair of the Hendre Board, which oversees the delivery of services under the Hafod brand.

Jonathan has an impressive background and was one of the first Assembly Members, elected in 1999 at the age of 24 and served for 12 years. He built a strong reputation in his committee work as Chair of the Health Committee and in working across the political parties to introduce the first mental health law for Wales. In his last term of office he was the Shadow Minister for Health and Social Services, and then Shadow Minister for Local Government.

Since then, Jonathan has continued to have excellent relationships with politicians, ministers and officials at all levels of government in Wales and the UK, including senior officials in the NHS and local government, with a background in leading and influencing public policy.

His public appointments include being a member of the Future Generations Commissioner’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee and, until recently, the Chair of the Public Service Ombudsman’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

Jas Bains, Chief Executive of Hafod, said:

“Jonathan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in government and public service having served previously as an Assembly Member and subsequently chairing a number of influential committees. “His insight into health and social care is particularly impressive as is Jon’s exciting vision for the role of housing associations in meeting housing needs and aspirations and fulfilling a wider contribution to society, economy and the environment. “On behalf of Hafod, I would like to thank Peter Maggs for his stewardship of the organisation during the last 12 months.”

Talking about his appointment, Jonathan said: