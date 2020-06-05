Help for Heroes’ Field Guide to Self-Care Available in Welsh

Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes has made its mental health and wellbeing resource, the Field Guide to Self-Care, available to freely access in Welsh, with guided meditations delivered bilingually by acclaimed Welsh actor Matthew Gravelle.

The downloadable resource of tips and tools was originally created by Help for Heroes staff in partnership with wounded veterans, for those who have experienced traumatic events or have been affected by working in high-intensity situations in the Armed Forces. The guide is broken down into three parts; Body, Emotion and Mind and can be worked through in one go or individually.

Following the Coronavirus pandemic, Help for Heroes was asked to contribute its expertise to a package of support being created for Nightingale and NHS staff. In addition, the charity chose to make these resources available on its website to support health workers around the UK in preparing for and dealing with traumatic experiences.

This content has been accessed by health and key workers across the country as the population comes to terms with the impact of Covid-19 on all our lives.

Community Recovery Manager for Help for Heroes in Wales & Hereford, Shelley Elgin said,

“As a charity, we have supported more than 25,000 ex-service personnel and families, many of whom have faced similar situations to those our NHS staff are facing around the country right now: challenging environments; working outside of normal areas of work; working with protective equipment and putting themselves at risk. Many have also been taken away from family, friends and colleagues for extended and uncertain periods of time.” “We know how beneficial the Field Guide has been to men and women struggling with the emotional challenges and practical changes we are all facing at this challenging time, and we wanted to make sure it’s available and accessible to as many people as possible.”

Help for Heroes has translated the Field Guide into Welsh and was supported by Porthcawl-born actor Matthew Gravelle, who volunteered his time to record wellbeing breathing exercises in Welsh and English.

BAFTA-nominated Matthew starred in BBC1’s recent family drama The Snow Spider, Keeping Faith and ITV’s Broadchurch.

He said,

“I was delighted to be able to support Help for Heroes in delivering this valuable resource bilingually. As a Welsh-speaker, I know how important it is to be able to access information in Welsh, and it was an honour to be able to contribute to something which can help our key workers – and everyone who’s struggling – at this incredibly difficult time.”

Shelley Elgin said,

“We are very grateful that Matthew has helped us create our Welsh Field Guide, and we hope it means that even more men and women across Wales will now benefit from the techniques and exercises we’ve developed with and for our Veterans.”

To access the Help for Heroes Field Guide to Self-Care in Welsh go to: https://helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/mental-health-and-wellbeing/a-field-guide-to-selfcare/cymraeg

To access the guide in English go to: https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/mental-healthand-wellbeing/a-field-guide-to-self-care/

To access Matthew Gravelle delivering the Soothing Rhythm Breathing exercise in Welsh go to https://youtu.be/D6Q26spN23I

To access Matthew Gravelle delivering the Soothing Rhythm Breathing exercise in go to https://youtu.be/BoF5y8SpzRw

To access Matthew Gravelle delivering the Three Step Breathing exercise in Welsh go to https://youtu.be/dOUDG1n2-_8

To access Matthew Gravelle delivering the Three Step Breathing exercise in English go to https://youtu.be/_qcJ9Sv1hAA