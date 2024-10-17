Helena Warne Joins Bibby Financial Services to Drive Growth for SMEs in Wales

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed Helena Warne as Business Development Manager for Wales to grow its funding support for businesses throughout the country.

Helena brings over 25 years of financial services experience to her new role. At Lloyds Banking Group she covered the Wales region for seven years, specialising in Invoice Finance. And in her role as Area Director, Helena led a team of over 10 commercial banking relationship managers.

At BFS she will deliver bespoke invoice finance solutions to help SMEs unlock cashflow and drive growth. Helena will be based in BFS’s office in Bristol and, as a fluent Welsh speaker, is well positioned to deliver success for businesses across Wales working with SME owners and intermediaries alike.

Steve Bentley, Head of Sales for South West UK at BFS said:

“Our research shows that 44 per cent of SMEs are now more likely to use external finance compared to six months ago, presenting a perfect opportunity for BFS to support for the growth ambitions of SMEs across the UK. Helena is a brilliant addition to the team –with deep expertise in Invoice Finance and a regional understanding of the Wales business landscape, she is well placed to support the businesses that contribute to a thriving regional economy.”

Helena Warne said: