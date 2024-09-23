Heathrow Relaunches Export Competition to Support SMEs to Expand Overseas

Heathrow is relaunching its World of Opportunity competition which helps new exporters to get their goods and services sold on international markets.

Grants are available to businesses across the UK, including in Wales, and winners will receive funding to further their exporting ambitions. Previous winners have funded trade missions, research and training that has helped them expand into lucrative overseas markets, driving growth in their sales and supporting jobs on home soil.

World of Opportunity is delivered in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), who recently published their SME Export Taskforce recommendations outlining how business and government can supercharge SME exporting. Winners will be connected to the network of advice via the Export Support Service, offered by the Department for Business and Trade, to assist in their research and export strategies.

Applications are open until December 23 and a judging panel of business and government experts will select the most promising company from each of the UK’s 12 nations and regions. Winners will each receive £2,000.

Previous winners include Julia Brooker, an artist from Cardiff, who now sells 80% of her works abroad after World of Opportunity funded a crucial journey to meet potential clients in Japan. Thanks to that trip and the mentoring she received, those contacts have been converted into customers.

Julia said:

“Most small businesses are nervous about exporting, but they shouldn’t be. Get help and take your product international. If a one-woman business in Cardiff can do it – anyone could.”

Heathrow connects businesses across Wales to more than 200 destinations. Regions and nations across the UK can access 95% of the global economy within a direct flight from Heathrow.

One in ten workers in Wales is employed in manufacturing, a higher proportion than the national UK average. Heathrow says that the Welsh industrial base of over 3,000 goods exporters need rapid access to global markets, with air cargo generating an additional £5.1 billion of economic growth in the nation each year.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said:

“In every corner of the UK there are entrepreneurs who have the potential to be exporters. SMEs in this country make and do fantastic things. Selling those products and services on international markets is key to economic growth and supporting jobs at home. “As the UK’s hub airport and largest port by value, Heathrow is proud to already support thousands of SMEs to grow their business through trade. There is a world of opportunity out there and we want to help even more people benefit.”

Small Business and Exports Minister Gareth Thomas said:

“We are on a mission to get more small firms across the UK exporting right around the world, and Heathrow’s World of Opportunity grant is another great tool to achieving that aim. “By working together, we can support small firms to grow, boost exports, cut trade barriers and unlock new opportunities through our trade strategy. When our exporters thrive, Britain grows.”

FSB Policy Chair Tina McKenzie said:

“Exporting opens up a world of opportunities for small businesses based in every nation and region of the UK. It allows you to tap into new markets, expand your customer base and drive growth. For small firms, this can make all the difference – especially during tough times. “Getting to know your target market is critical for SMEs to build relationships with prospective international partners, but meeting the upfront costs of doing so can be difficult. As upcoming FSB research shows, many more SMEs could be empowered to start or increase export activity with the right support. “As the UK's grassroots business network, it’s an honour for FSB to team up with Heathrow on this valuable opportunity to help exports take off across the regions. It will offer an excellent starting point for those looking to explore exporting for the first time, or to propose completely new products and ideas to help give their businesses new altitude – with access to valuable mentoring along the way. With the right guidance, taking your product international can be a rewarding journey.”

To find out more and apply, visit: heathrow.com/world-of-opportunity