Heather Anstey-Myers Standing Down as CEO of Chambers Wales

Heather Anstey-Myers is standing down as CEO of prominent business group Chambers Wales

Over the last five years, Heather, as an experienced business leader, has been key in representing businesses’ interests with policymakers across the globe and supporting firms of all sizes to grow sustainably.

Ms Anstey-Myers said:

“It has been my huge privilege to support the business community and ensure that our customers receive valuable and consistent services throughout the challenges of a pandemic and changed EU trading. “My work at Chambers Wales has been immensely rewarding and I have enjoyed working with such a wide variety of businesses and experts. I look forward to new and exciting business ventures and thank all our members for their support and input during my time in this role.”

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales, said:

“Heather’s contribution to Chambers Wales and support for our members over the last five years has been invaluable. She has supported and shaped the business community throughout Mid and South Wales and I would like to thank her for that. I wish her every success and future happiness.”

Chambers Wales has helps hundreds of firms trade their goods and services globally and continues to bring together the best industry expertise and resources from around the world to enable Welsh businesses to grow.