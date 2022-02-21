Heather Anstey-Myers Joins Manufacturing Wales as its New CEO

Manufacturing Wales has today announced Heather Anstey-Myers as its new CEO.

The industry-led collaborative consortium is at the heart of efforts to support Welsh manufacturers in creating supply chain resilience, maximising procurement opportunities and promoting the world-class credentials of the country’s manufacturing sector.

Anstey-Myers joins Manufacturing Wales after recently stepping down as CEO of Chambers Wales. At Chambers Wales, she led an enormous transformation to inject a commercial culture and refocus on customer-led market demand to better support Welsh SMEs. She also ensured it had a voice that could influence the most senior decision-makers on economic, business and international trade policy.

She was previously CEO of the widely acclaimed Abergavenny Food festival – one of the biggest in the UK – where she delivered an award-winning showcase for the Welsh food and drink sector.

She has also worked as a senior local authority public servant, leading organisational change, scrutinising decision-making and delivering a range of building restoration and civil engineering projects.

Heather Anstey-Myers said:

“It is my great privilege to be championing and future-proofing Welsh manufacturing by joining Manufacturing Wales as its CEO. “Manufacturing Wales has integrity and pedigree because it was set up by Welsh manufacturers to offer solutions to the complex needs and challenges that they face. No one knows how to support and grow Welsh manufacturing better than the manufacturers themselves. This is why, as a membership organisation, it is truly unique in Wales, and why I am so excited to get going to support them.”

On her focus for role as CEO she said: