Healthtech Firm Secures Funding to Accelerate Development of AI-Powered Medical Devices

A pioneering medical AI company says it is a step closer to making home-based advanced medical care a reality thanks to funding.

Laennec AI Limited has secured investment from SFC Capital and OVC Ventures, along with grant funding from the Welsh Government, Innovate UK, and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). This combined support will accelerate the development of affordable medical devices designed to bring healthcare closer to patients and usher in a new era of self-care.

The Cardiff-based firm uses cutting-edge technology to integrate advanced algorithms into a user-friendly mobile app, empowering patients to monitor chronic conditions from home while ensuring they are remotely monitored by clinicians.

“We envision a world where advanced medical care begins at home, and with this funding, we’re one step closer to making that a reality for millions,” said Dr Jase John, MBBS, MPH, Co-Founder and CEO. “By empowering patients with innovative tools and ensuring they are remotely monitored by clinicians, we’re shaping the future of healthcare to be more accessible, personalised, and efficient. We are grateful to our investors and grant partners for their support in making this vision a reality.”

Dr Arathy Varghese, PhD, Co-Founder and CTO, added:

“It’s a step towards a healthcare model where patients are active participants in their care. By integrating advanced technology into self-care practices, we’re enabling earlier detection, continuous monitoring, and better disease management.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning at the Welsh Government, said:

“The revolutionary work of Laennec AI Limited aligns with our vision to create and nurture a vibrant innovation culture, improving standards and services, including in healthcare. I am pleased we have been able to support this cutting-edge project via our SMART Flexible Innovation Support programme and look forward to seeing it benefit medical professionals and patients alike in the near future.”

Adam Beveridge, Investment Associate at SFC Capital, said:

“We’re excited to lead the investment, as we support the team on their mission to improve respiratory conditions like asthma by using innovative tools. Their passion for addressing this challenge truly stood out to us, and we can’t wait to see the impact of their technology.”

Harrison Faull, Managing Director of OVC Ventures, said: