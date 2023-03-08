Health Technology Wales Launches Search for Cancer-Related Health and Care Technologies

Health Technology Wales has launched an open topic call to find non-medicine health and care technologies that could improve the lives of people living with cancer in Wales.

It is inviting health and care professionals, technology developers, academics, and members of the public to submit their ideas.

HTW, which appraises non-medicine health and care technologies and produces national guidance on whether they should be adopted in Wales, will assess the evidence available on each cancer related health or care technology submitted. A decision will then be made on whether there is sufficient evidence to publish national guidance that may support adoption of the technology in Wales.

Previous examples of cancer related national guidance published by HTW include:

Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

Extreme Hypofractionated Radiotherapy (EHFRT)

According to Cancer Research UK, in the UK 1 in 2 people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Every year around 19,500 people in Wales are diagnosed with cancer.

Anybody who would like to get involved should do so by visiting the Suggest a Topic page on the Health Technology Wales website here: https://healthtechnology.wales/suggest-a-topic/

Information about the Health Technology Wales appraisal process can be found here: https://healthtechnology.wales/about/our-appraisal-process/