New UK Certification to Boost British Hydrogen Sector

UK's first globally recognised certification scheme will help verify the sustainability of low carbon hydrogen, giving consumers the confidence to invest in cleaner energy.

Transparency and confidence in the UK’s low carbon hydrogen sector are set to increase on the world stage as the government today outlines plans for a globally recognised low carbon hydrogen certification scheme.

There is currently no recognised way for producers of low carbon hydrogen to prove the credentials of their product. The introduction of a reliable method to demonstrate the emissions credentials of hydrogen will play a vital role in decarbonising the UK hydrogen sector, promoting cross-border trade whilst stimulating growth and jobs in green hydrogen. The government will now begin consultation with industry, with the intention of introducing the certification scheme by 2025.

This will help the growing UK green energy market to verify sustainability claims, whilst delivering industry and consumer confidence in low carbon hydrogen. Hydrogen can be used in a variety of innovative ways, including as a raw material for products such as fertilisers and steel, and as a replacement fuel for high temperature processes such as glass manufacture or ceramics.

Further reflecting its hydrogen ambitions and ahead of celebrating International Day of Women and Girls in Science this week, the UK government has extended the appointment of the country’s first-ever Hydrogen Champion, Jane Toogood, for a further 6 months. The Hydrogen Champion’s role is key to bringing industry and government together to accelerate the development of the UK hydrogen economy, and as part of her role to date, Jane has met extensively with stakeholders across industry to assess opportunities and identify barriers to achieving this.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart said:

Consumers and businesses care about investing sustainably. Thanks to this new scheme, investors and producers will be able to confidently identify and invest in trusted, high-quality British sources of low carbon hydrogen, both home and abroad. I look forward to working with industry as we deliver hydrogen as a secure, low carbon replacement for fossil fuels that will help us move towards net zero, secure jobs, and boost investment.

UK Hydrogen Champion Jane Toogood said:

Hydrogen is an essential piece of the puzzle to decarbonise UK industry, support clean growth and improve our long-term energy security. It’s great to see progress being made towards setting up a UK certification scheme – this is key to growing a low carbon hydrogen economy. I am pleased to be continuing in the role as Hydrogen Champion and to share this news ahead of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science. Over the next 6 months, my priority will be to ensure that industry and government work together to generate investment in the hydrogen economy, kickstart hydrogen production and develop a UK hydrogen supply chain.

Since the publication of the UK Hydrogen Strategy in 2021, there has been a rapid increase in global interest and investment in the development of an international market for low carbon hydrogen. A certification scheme for low-carbon hydrogen could create benefits for the whole hydrogen value chain, from producers to users of hydrogen, promoting economic growth, job creation and greener businesses.

The scheme intends to use the methodology set out in the UK’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard as the basis of the certification.

Today’s announcements build on the commitments made in the British Energy Security Strategy to double the UK’s hydrogen ambition to up to 10GW of new low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.