Health Technology Wales and Life Sciences Hub Wales in Strategic Collaboration

Health Technology Wales and Life Sciences Hub Wales have pledged support to their complimentary remits and will explore opportunities to partner on projects.

Both organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support technology development and adoption to maximise health benefits for the people of Wales. Health Technology Wales is located at the Life Sciences Hub Wales and the organisations will now formally collaborate their efforts to improve the health and care system.

Professor Peter Groves, Chair of Health Technology Wales, said:

“I am delighted that we are strengthening the links between our two organisations. The ambitious goals of Health Technology Wales are matched by the Life Sciences Hub Wales and we recognise the significant benefits of aligning our strategic directions and overcoming challenges together. This alliance is timely and will facilitate the delivery of increasingly effective outcomes for our respective stakeholders in health and social care.”

Professor Sir Mansel Aylward, Chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales said:

“As Wales and the world faces a renewed focus following the unprecedented risks presented by Coronavirus, the role of Life Sciences Hub Wales has never been clearer. The networks and industry relationships we have cultivated over the years to strengthen Wales’ health and social care services through innovation now have a renewed and urgent purpose. “Our alliances with organisations like Health Technology Wales continue to develop and have never been stronger than they are today. We are excited and motivated by the exceptional work being delivered by the sector and welcome the development of innovation and adoption like never before, and this partnership is testament to that commitment.”

Health Technology Wales is a national body set up in 2017 to work with partners across health, social care and the technology sectors to deliver a strategic approach to the identification, appraisal and adoption of new health technologies. It’s funded by Welsh Government and hosted within NHS Wales, but independent of both. The organisation’s remit covers any health technology that isn’t a drug and therefore includes medical devices, surgical procedures, psychological therapies, digital technologies and tele-monitoring.

Life Sciences Hub Wales inspires innovation and collaboration between industry, health and social care, and research organisations to make a positive difference to people, families and businesses across the nation. It’s mission is to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative solutions for better health and wellbeing.

The organisation wants to help the people of Wales benefit from improved healthcare and economic wellbeing. Life Sciences Hub Wales does that by working with innovative companies to find solutions for healthcare providers. It also partners with businesses, academia and health and social care professionals to help accelerate innovative solutions that bring economic growth, sustainable employment and health benefits to the people of Wales.

Both organisations have already worked together and produced successful outcomes. Life Sciences Hub Wales has representation on several of Health Technology Wales’ groups and the strategic alliance will further exchanges of knowledge, including enhanced access to networks of experts.

In 2019, they collaborated to deliver eight workshops on Health Technology Assessment and Health Economics. More than 200 people from a broad range of sectors were introduced to key concepts and methods. Real life examples were used to demonstrate how these methods can enable evidence-informed decision-making in care.

The delivery of the Health Technology Wales Scientific Advice Service will benefit from referrals from Life Sciences Hub Wales when it’s launched in September 2020. The service will assist technology developers to strengthen the case for adoption of their technology, guide evidence generation and identify potential evidence gaps during development of a technology.