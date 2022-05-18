Head of Academy Living Appointed at Orbis Education and Care

Orbis Education and Care has appointed Georgia Lubrani as its new Head of Academy Living.

Orbis is one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist schools and homes, supporting children and adults with complex needs associated with autism.

Georgia’s appointment will build on Orbis’ work to create personal development pathways, and identify vocational and employment opportunities, for young people and adults.

Georgia, who lives in Cardiff, said:

“Our Academy Living programme helps the people in our care to create and follow vocational pathways that work alongside the residential support they receive here at Orbis. “Its mission is to help create the same opportunities for those living with autism that are available to us all in life, and it’s been exciting to watch Academy Living grow and develop since it was first introduced as a concept here at Orbis back in 2015. “It’s so important that people with autism are recognised as being active members of their communities, and our Academy Living initiative is just one of the many ways we are continually working to achieve that here at Orbis Education and Care,” Georgia added. “I feel hugely privileged to have been given the chance to lead the programme as Head of Academy Living and to have been tasked with taking it forward.”

Academy Living is a unique and progressive initiative that offers real-world, hands-on experiential learning of life skills and work skills in the community. It can act as an alternative to a formal college placement, link in with schools as a transitional stepping- stone, or as a next step for school leavers.

Those supported by the initiative are already working in garden centres and restaurants, attending vocational courses, delivering training, attending job interviews and working at Orbis’ own high street branches of The Orb, which comprises of a shop, a kitchen, a café, an office and a laundry.

Georgia will draw on her years of experience supporting those living with autism to help her succeed in developing this programme of learning further, having first joined Orbis as a Support Worker following the completion of a degree in 2015.

Having gone on to become a Senior Support Worker, Team Leader and Deputy Manager, she most recently worked as Registered Manager of The Old Vicarage: a home for adults run by Orbis in Marshfield, near Newport.

Speaking of Georgia’s appointment, CEO Suzanne Lawrence, said:

“Academy Living has already become a progressive, multi-faceted initiative in the relatively short time since it was launched.” “It is now embedded within all of our homes, the wider community and at our high street branches of The Orb. It is trusted by learners as a programme that incorporates industry-recognised accreditations and hands-on work experience to help them make their way towards the world of work.” “Georgia has grown to play an increasingly significant role in the Orbis family since she first joined us and has gone on to achieve a strong track record in the care and development of the people we support within that time too,” Suzanne added. “We are really excited to see how this passion and commitment will continue to help the people we support contribute further to their local communities, which are so supportive of them in return.”

Orbis Education and Care is seeking work experience and other vocational opportunities for its learners, and welcomes discussions with local businesses, community groups and other organisations that may be able to help.