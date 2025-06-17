HDM Solar Strengthens Wales Presence with New Port Talbot Hub

Renewable energy products supplier HDM Solar is set to open a new branch in Port Talbot, bringing around 10 new jobs to the area.

Located at Unit 21, Baglan Energy Park, the new branch forms part of HDM Solar’s £10.2 million investment to establish a nationwide network of 60 sites. The 17,500 sq ft premises will include a 6,000 sq ft bonded storage facility, currently under construction ahead of the July opening.

With its head office in Hull, HDM Solar has recently opened new branches in Bournemouth and Basildon, and the addition of Port Talbot further strengthens the company’s presence in Wales and the West.

HDM Solar supplies solar power systems and electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The business serves a range of trade customers and businesses.

Callum Emery, Manager of HDM Solar’s Port Talbot branch, said:

“We’re excited to be launching our Port Talbot branch this summer. This area has a proud industrial legacy and enormous potential to lead in the green energy transition. We look forward to working closely with local installers, businesses and communities to deliver reliable, high-quality renewable energy solutions.”

Adam Firth, Group CEO of HDM Solar, added:

“Our expansion into Port Talbot is about more than just opening a branch – it’s about investing in communities, supporting the shift to renewable energy, and creating sustainable jobs where they’re needed most. We’re proud to be part of a green future for Port Talbot and excited to build long-term partnerships with local businesses and installers.”

An official Open Day is planned to mark the branch opening on July 18. In attendance will be a number of local dignitaries, including Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberafan Maesteg. Local businesses, installers, and members of the public are invited to register their interest and attend.

In addition to its wholesale operations, HDM Solar is part of a wider group that includes HDM Energies, a sister company offering commercial solar solutions.