HCC Showcases Welsh Red Meat at RWAS Winter Fair

The Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) team will be at the RWAS Winter Fair in Llanelwedd, accompanied by butchers, scholars and a professional boxer.

A busy schedule of events is planned to demonstrate the special qualities of Welsh red meat and how it can be enjoyed over Christmas.

The HCC cooking trailer, located in the South Glamorgan Exhibition Hall, will be a platform for crowd-pleasing cookery and butchery demonstrations. Joining HCC’s Elwen Roberts will be Lauren Price MBE, a multi-award-winning professional boxer who is also a key figure in HCC’s Welsh Beef marketing campaign.

Elwen will also share some of her favourite festive red meat recipes and help to highlight innovative products, including the brand-new Welsh Lamb Meatballs from Edwards – The Welsh Butcher and Trailhead’s Salt Beef. Ieuan Edwards and Emma Morris will join HCC for talks and product sampling sessions.

A hands-on butchery demonstration with Cardigan butcher, Dafydd Davies and the Food & Drink Skills Wales project team will highlight the diverse and skilled career paths available within the food and drink industry. Other members of the industry who are involved in HCC’s Scholarship and Meat Minds initiatives will battle against each other in a cook-off competition.

Forgotten cuts, including samples of Welsh Lamb liver will be offered to showgoers as part of the SMART Nutrient Cymru project. The sessions will focus on how to use forgotten meats in the kitchen and highlight their nutritional benefits in an effort to reduce waste. HCC is a partner in this industry project.

The annual HCC Breakfast will be held on Monday morning, featuring addresses by Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS and HCC Chair, Catherine Smith. The key opportunities and challenges facing the red meat sector will be highlighted and discussed with stakeholders.

HCC’s Consumer Executive, Elwen Roberts said: