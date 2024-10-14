Halloween Land Store Launched in Cardiff

A new pop-up Halloween store has launched at St David’s Cardiff.

Open now, Halloween Land offers a full range of Halloween merchandise from frightful fancy dress, crazy costumes, and wicked wigs through to horrifying homeware, decorations, and party supplies. The store also sells licensed horror t-shirts and animatronics.

Located in the Town Wall South mall in St David’s, next to Bagel Place and close to Watches of Switzerland and H Samuel, the 1,000 sq ft Halloween Land store is open until Saturday 2nd November.

Owner Luke Ryan commented:

“Shopping in a Halloween store like ours is an experience with spooky music playing in the background and large props ready to pounce and scare. You can pick up everything you need to celebrate Halloween all under one roof.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: