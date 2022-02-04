Half Term Dolphin Spotting Trips Await Visitors to New Quay

People visiting the popular Mid Wales coastal resort of New Quay for school half term break in February are in for a treat, as dolphin spotting trips are set to begin earlier this year – weather permitting.

New Quay Boat Trips, run by Winston Evans and his son Jonathan, will be welcoming passenger onboard its Dreamcatcher boat for one hour trips from New Quay pier throughout the day from February 11.

The company usually begins its trips on April 1 but has brought them forward this year due to the high demand from customers.

As the Dreamcatcher only carries 12 passengers, passengers are advised to book in advance online at https://newquayboattrips.co.uk/ or by calling 01545 560 800.

“Our new boat allows us to run all year round when weather permits,” said Jonathan. “In New Quay, we are seeing an increase in visitors in the shoulder months which means that people don’t just come to visit us in the summer when the sun shining, but throughout the year which is what we have wanted for a long time. “All the efforts of the tourism industry and Visit Wales are now paying off.”

Dreamcatcher was built in 2018 specifically to offer all round viewing without a wheelhouse at the front or the back, so that passengers can look over the side of the boat all around.

”A dolphin spotting boat trip offers a fun, educational experience for all ages,” added Jonathan, who was a newspaper photographer in London for 20 years before returning home to New Quay in 2011. “We are a family business which has sailed from New Quay for more than 65 years. “Our boats sail exclusively within the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation, home to hundreds of bottlenose dolphins and Atlantic grey seals.'

Dreamcatcher sails south along the coast passing Birds Rock, The Caves, Cwmtydu and Seals Bay. Passengers have a chance to see some of the many seabirds that nest and feed from the cliffs, and other marine life including Atlantic grey seals, the Harbour Porpoise and Bottlenose Dolphins.

The boat is also available for private charters for up to 12 passengers, with prices ranging from £160 for one hour to £500 for four hours.

“If you get 10 friends together, they can have a private boat to themselves for less than joining a trip with other people on it,” said Jonathan. “Private charters are popular with our Welsh customers who have family and friends visiting, as it's a great way to show off the place where they live. “It’s also great treat for special occasions, like birthdays and anniversary celebrations or, dare I say it, St Valentine's Day on February 14. “People can enjoy the Dreamcatcher on an individual basis too. With a limit of 12 passengers and having 16 metres of deck space, which is yours to walk all around, this half term is a great time to investigate what our coast has to offer.”

Winston started to crew for his father back in the late 1950s and went on to become the youngest coxswain in the UK for the RNLI, serving for more than 40 years.

The company is a member of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses in Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

