Newport County AFC Announce Mallows Distillery as a New Partner

A father and son business based in Rhondda, Mallows have been working together in the distillery sector for many years, developing their knowledge and passion, winning over 300 awards. Together, the duo has developed a selection of hand-crafted artisan spirit brands, which make up the current Mallows Distillery collection.

The latest in a growing list of local businesses to partner with Newport County AFC, Mallows have already developed a history with the club through long-time fan and grandfather, Charlie Parry, who was born and bred in the Town.

The agreement will see the club assist in the development of the Mallows Brands. With new products and commercial endeavours on the horizon, Mallows will have exclusive access to Newport County channels to share their message, products and offers to a wider audience.

In a Newport County AFC first, Mallows Distillery will have their company logo embroidered into the first team home socks in memory of their Grandfather Charlie. During the war, Charlie from Pill, used his first pay packet from Newport Docks to buy socks for children in Newport. His generosity of spirit is something Mallows wanted to honour, so the socks will be given away at the end of the season to fans and local charities.

Andy Mallows, Joint Managing Director said:

“We have close links with Newport and Rodney Parade, Grandad was a Newport County supporter. Our Charlie Parry’s Bourbon is based around the man and the Town. This partnership with Newport County allows us to work with the community that Grandad was so passionate about”

Matthew Owen, Commercial Manager at Newport County AFC said:

“As a fan and family-oriented club the sentimental value behind this is partnership is something really special.” “We are looking forward to working with Mallows to continue to build their profile and achieve their business objectives over the coming season.”

About Mallows

The Mallows Distillery is based in an ex-coal mine in Coed Ely, where they produce artisan products for the global spirits market. In the portfolio is Charlie Parry’s Bourbon, Mallows Gin and Rummers Rum.