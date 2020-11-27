Half of SMES Have Made No Preparations for Brexit

New research reveals that nearly half (47%) of SMEs who import goods and services from the EU and two out of five (43%) SMEs who export to the EU have made no preparations for Brexit.

Reliance on the European Union

The apparent lack of Brexit preparation among many UK SMEs is particularly concerning as, for the average SME in the UK, nearly a third (30%) of their income is from business and customers in the EU.

Given this reliance, a quarter (25%) of SME owners think Brexit will worsen the economic difficulties caused by Covid-19. Meanwhile, one in six (15%) SMEs expect to experience disruption to their supply chain because of Brexit, with a further 15% anticipating a shortage of materials, goods, and services.

Preparations impacted by Covid-19

Nearly half (46%) of SME business owners say they have been so focused on trying to manage the impact of Covid-19, they have not had the chance to think about Brexit. Meanwhile, two out of five (41%) say they are trying not to think about Brexit and its impact until next year, after the end of the transition period.

Just 14% of those who export to the EU have consulted the Government’s guidance for small businesses post-Brexit and only 14% have checked how VAT changes will impact them. Furthermore, only one in six (16%) of those who import from the EU have checked the tax and duty for their goods, while only 13% have checked if any additional regulations are likely to be applied to the type of goods they import.

Low levels of preparation could be due to many SMEs feeling there is a lack of information available (43%), and a further 40% say they are confused as to where to look for information on Brexit.

Long term impact

The majority of businesses are confident about their long-term survival, despite many being heavily reliant on the EU for trade and business income.

Businesses who expect that Brexit will decrease their monthly business income anticipate they could survive for three years on average on this reduced income.

Tim Boag, group managing director, business finance, Aldermore said: