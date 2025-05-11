Half of Adults Believe AI is Bad for Democracy

Almost half (48%) of Welsh adults believe that AI is bad for democracy, compared to 40% nationally.

A study of more than 2,000 UK adults was conducted as part of wider research by independent think tank the Institute for Future Studies of Leaders (IFSL).

The report, ‘Ready…or not? Leaders in the Age of AI’, asks just how prepared politicians and business leaders are when it comes to the impacts of AI, both positive and negative.

In Wales, almost three quarters (71%) don’t trust technology companies to keep personal data safe when it comes to AI, compared to 56% nationally.

Half of political leaders in the study said they hope AI is an opportunity, while the other half said they didn’t know yet.

Almost half of Welsh adults (48%) believe Artificial Intelligence is bad for democracy, compared to 40% of UK adults, with concern rising sharply among older voters and supporters of right-leaning parties.

The people of Wales are the most concerned about the technology than any other region of the UK – 71% don’t trust AI when it comes to their personal data and 51% don’t believe it will help economic growth in the UK.

Nationally, just 16% of people view AI as a positive for democracy, and while younger people (age 18-34) are the most optimistic, more than a quarter (27%) expressed negative views on AI’s role in democracy. However, almost half (48%) believe it will help economic growth in the UK, even though 40% said it is bad for democracy.

In addition to democratic threats, the study found that trust in AI itself is low. More than half (55%) of all people said they distrust AI to keep personal data confidential, rising to 60% of women.

Overall perception of AI in the UK skews negative, with more than a quarter (29%) viewing AI negatively, compared to just 7% who view it positively.

As Parliament and the Senedd prepare to debate AI regulatory frameworks and AI governance boards, both public and private sector leaders face mounting pressure to ensure transparency, human oversight, and ethical safeguards are at the core of AI use.

Hilarie Owen, IFSL CEO, and Angharad Planells, co-author of the report, believe this study should serve as a wake-up call to legislators and technology leaders. The UK public is not convinced AI will serve democratic values, and trust is lowest among voters already on the political margins. For both political stability and technological progress, both believe that trust gap must be addressed immediately.

Hilarie Owen, CEO of the IFSL and co-author of the report, said: