Hafren Dyfrdwy Launches New Online Support and Advice for Customers

A one-stop-shop of advice about everything from support with bills to information on help available for customers has been launched by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

The water and waste company has created a brand-new online tool, the ‘Here to Help Hub’, which is on offer to all customers.

The website signposts visitors to all the extra support that is available for them including ways to pay bills, details on water meters, the Priority Services Registers and more.

Katie Wood, Community Relationship Manager for Hafren Dyfrdwy, said:

“Our new hub means that our customers will have a wide range of valuable information at their fingertips, giving them a chance to find out more information about their bills and the huge amount of support that Hafren Dyfrdwy offers customers. “The hub complements all our in-person support and roadshows that we offer to people in the community to make sure that everyone knows all the support we offer.”

A new function that has also been introduced on the website as part of the hub is the ‘Better Off Calculator’, which provides a full holistic assessment of people’s current circumstances.

At the end of the assessment, it will tell them which Hafren Dyfrdwy scheme is right for them, whether they are entitled to any Government benefits, additional support through other utilities and lots more.

The calculator was created following customer feedback and the water company worked with Policy in Practice.

Policy In Practice’s analysis identified that millions of people in the UK are missing out on £23 billion of support each year, £974 million in water tariffs alone.

The Better Off Calculator is one of the proactive solutions created to empower people and organisations to close this unclaimed support gap and change lives.

The water company has embedded the Better Off Calculator into its customer journey to enhance advisors’ engagement, allowing them to focus on meaningful conversations with customers instead of administrative tasks.

Deven Ghelani, Director and Founder, Policy in Practice, said:

“It has been great working with the dedicated team at Hafren Dyfrdwy, who not only help customers swiftly transition to the best water tariff but also proactively offer broader assistance to maximise their income. “Integrating Hafren Dyfrdwy assessments into the Better Off Calculator will significantly close the £23 billion gap in unclaimed support, streamlining the application process for users. We are excited about the positive impact Hafren Dyfrdwy can achieve.”

Ofwat recently approved a majority of Hafrden Dyfrdwy’s plans for the next five years, which will see the company more than doubling the number of people that need help with their water bills and by 2030 it expects to be helping over 7,000 customers with paying their bill.

The company provides a water-only service in Wrexham and parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire and both a water and wastewater service in Powys.

For more information or to find out what guidance and advice is available, visit the Here to Help Hub at www.hdcymru.co.uk/help-and-contact/here-to-help-hub