Gwynedd in Top 15 of UK’s Best Area for Child-Friendly Nature Experiences

Article provided by Little Ones London

New research has revealed that Wale's Gwynedd is in the UK's top 15 greenest outdoor areas for children.

The study by childcare and education expert Little Ones London analysed TripAdvisor ratings and reviews of the UK’s top kid-friendly outdoor locations to unveil the top 15 regions with the best green spaces for children.

Wale's Gwynedd comes in twelfth, with a total of six green outdoor venues best fit for children and 1,017 reviews. The North West area in Wales offers young ones two bodies of water, a nature and wildlife venue, a hiking trail and a garden and a national park. The Mawddach Trail is the most attracts the most reviews of 445. A family visit to the hiking trail described it as an “Excellent route from Dolgellau to Barmouth – on our bikes with an eight-year-old.”

The study reveals Cumbria, England, as the greenest area for children with the most natural venues – 15 in total. The area boasts of five bodies of water, four hiking trails, five nature and wildlife areas, and a national park, all kid-friendly. It recorded 5,527 reviews for all its 15 spaces, with Catbells Lakeland Walk attracting the most at 1,687. A visitor commented, “Great walk, took 8-year-old and 10-year-old who loved the scrambling near the top, can do a circular walk back to the car parked on the road away from double yellows.” It is also popularly mentioned as the “family walk.”

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Little Ones London said,

“The UK is home to so much beautiful nature, and it’s great to see so many areas that offer families with little ones the opportunity to explore beautiful parks, wildlife areas and nature trails. In an increasingly tech-obsessed world, these spaces are a great way to disconnect from the internet and reconnect with nature.”