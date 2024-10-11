GW4 Alliance Announced as Academic Sponsor for 2024 Convention

The GW4 Alliance, which brings together the universities of Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter, has been announced as the official academic partner for the 2024 Convention of the Western Gateway, presented by SSE Energy Solutions.

GW4 represents four of the most research-intensive universities in the UK which work together and with external partners to drive economic growth, support impact at scale and tackle some of the most pressing global challenges facing society today, from climate change to global health epidemics. GW4 also campaigns to address vital policy issues and provides policy guidance at national and international levels of government and industry.

At a time where national governments are looking for economic growth, the Convention of the Western Gateway will bring together businesses, academics, Government and local leaders from across the UK to discuss how to develop an economy for the future.

Academic experts from across the GW4 Alliance will be taking part in the Convention’s panel discussions, across a wide range of subjects. These include experts in low carbon energy, transport, high tech industry and investment alongside Professor Phil Taylor, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bath.

Dr Joanna Jenkinson MBE, Director of the GW4 Alliance, said:

“We are delighted GW4 is the academic partner for the Western Gateway Conference. Our universities of Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter have a vast amount of expertise and world-leading facilities across the Conference themes, especially in areas such as Cyber and Technology, and Net Zero which mirror our own strategic priority research areas. “Collaboration is at the heart of GW4, and we have already achieved great things working with Western Gateway including launching the UK’s first Hydrogen Ecosystem map for our region and a cyber supercluster. By combining our academic experience and knowledge, we hope to build inclusive, prosperous and sustainable societies and solutions while creating regional economic growth.”

The Convention will also be a launch pad for the Western Gateway’s Plan for Sustainable Growth which will help to show how the area can deliver on it’s potential to add a further £34 billion to the UK economy by 2030.

The Western Gateway is the Pan Regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England, bringing together 28 local authorities with business and universities in order to plan for a better future working in partnership with Governments in UK and Wales.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway Partnership, said:

“I’m delighted to announce GW4 Alliance will be our Academic partner for our 2024 convention. This builds on our ongoing strategic partnership with their alliance which ensures we can work together to access the best possible evidence. “Our region is home to some of the world’s leading academics working at the forefront of their specialisms. Our collaboration ensures we are underpinning our work with the best available evidence that has been at the core of our Plan for Sustainable Growth.”

GW4’s renowned academics and experts join a busy line up with speakers from businesses and organisations such as Associated British Ports, Great British Nuclear, Wales and West Utilities and the RSPB, who are all coming together to understand how the area can curate sustainable economic growth.