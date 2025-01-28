GS Verde Advised on BCB International’s Sale to Wescom Group

GS Verde, with offices in Cardiff, Cheltenham, Bristol and Cardiff, are pleased to have advised Cardiff based BCB International on its sale to Derby-based Wescom Group.

The dealmaking advisory Group has revealed its key role in a notable transaction that saw Wescom Group, specialist manufacturing business operating across multiple sites in Germany, UK, Spain and Australia, acquire the Cardiff based BCB International.

BCB has for more than 160 years developed life-saving and protective equipment for the defence, outdoor and marine sectors in multiple countries worldwide.

The acquisition will further enhance Wescom Group's core safety and survival product portfolio.

GS Verde Group have started 2025 with a number of deal announcements, having completed a record number of transactions in 2024, the business continues to advise on M&A transactions in Wales, the South West and across the UK and Ireland.

Speaking on the announcement, GS Verde Group CEO Nigel Greenaway said:

“We are delighted to see this transaction complete and wish all the teams at BCB International and Wescom Group, all the very best for their future partnership”.

GS Verde Group advised on the transaction throughout, combining corporate finance, law and tax services, and supporting BCB International from start to finish.

Mr Greenaway concluded: