Growth Deal Funding Agreed for £18m Wrexham University Project

This week, the North Wales Ambition Board has given its approval to the full business case for Wrexham University’s Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre (EEOC). The Growth Deal will fund £11.55m of the total project value.

A significant milestone, the project will deliver a specialist centre for research and development, business collaboration and skills development in optics, photonics and composites as lightweight alternatives for manufacturing. It will also integrate hydrogen as a substitute fuel source contributing to sustainable practices in industry.

A key part of the project is to attract investment to North Wales and create local employment, with between 70 and 90 new jobs projected as a result of the project, and more than 1,000 people trained to deliver innovative solutions for the future. The project will be delivered across two of the university sites – the OpTIC Technology Centre at St Asaph and the Plas Coch campus in Wrexham.

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board and Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, said:

“We are pleased that the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre has reached such an important stage. This is the first project within the Innovation in High Value Manufacturing programme to reach this point. “There’s no doubt that the centre through the expertise which already exists at Wrexham University can drive product development in low carbon technologies. And this at a time which is so critical to decarbonisation and the future success of regional businesses.”

Approval at this stage means the project can now move forward to start on site early in 2024, with North Wales firm, Wynne Construction already appointed as the main contractor for the build at Plas Coch. Engagement across the region will continue throughout 2024, with the facilities due to open by the autumn of 2025.

The project forms part of the University’s £80m Campus 2025 strategy, dedicated to improving university campuses, ensuring that students have access to best facilities and learning environment.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor at Wrexham University, added:

“Investment from the North Wales Growth Deal for the development of the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre is a key step to enhance our links with industry and key employers across the region. “The urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and waste from manufacturing is well-known, as are the potential cost and efficiency benefits. However, as ever-changing technology can be confusing for many, the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre aims to provide the facilities and researchers from the University which will help and support businesses to develop and implement the best solutions.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“It’s great to see this innovative project moving ahead as part of the North Wales Growth Deal. It will be a valuable asset for manufacturing in the region and will also contribute towards our decarbonisation agenda. The Growth Deal has the potential to make a real difference to the North Wales economy, backed by £120m from the Welsh Government. It’s good to see a local company, Wynne Construction, as the main contractor which is a further boost. I look forward to seeing this project develop and make a difference.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: