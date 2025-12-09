Growth Consultancy Relocates to New City Centre Base

Six months after its launch, Tailwind, the growth enablement consultancy founded by Nigel Griffiths, Angharad Neagle and Matthew Tossell, has moved into a new base in the Creative Quarter, Morgan Arcade, Cardiff.

Angharad Neagle, co-founder and chief executive of Tailwind, said:

“Establishing a base in the city centre reinforces our long-term commitment to Wales and to supporting ambitious businesses nationwide. It gives our growing team a central space to collaborate, while keeping us connected to the city’s business community and offering excellent travel links so we can reach clients quickly.”

The move marks another milestone in Tailwind’s journey as the company expands its portfolio and transitions clients from the TRANSFORM audit phase, which identifies growth inhibitors and enablers, onto strategy implementation and accelerated growth delivery.

Nigel Griffiths, co-founder and lead growth architect, said:

“We’ve seen strong early traction since launching Tailwind with businesses responding to our hands-on, peer-led approach. What’s been most encouraging is how quickly teams want to move once the growth blockers are clear, and our role is to help them keep pace and deliver.”

The trio has now assembled more than 20 specialist growth partners who collaborate with Tailwind to deliver its client programmes. The team, all experienced entrepreneurs and senior business leaders, are based across the UK and gathered in Cardiff last month to review progress from the company’s first six months and set priorities for 2026.

Matthew Tossell, co-founder and chairman of Tailwind, said: