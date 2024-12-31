Ground Breaking Decarbonisation Partnership Honoured at Housing Awards

A partnership formed to create a decarbonisation hub in Gwynedd – the first of its kind in the UK – has picked up a prestigious housing industry award.

The Welsh Housing Awards were hosted by the Chartered Institute of Housing Wales in Cardiff and recognised good practice in the housing industry, as well as the creativity, passion and innovation of organisations and individuals across the sector in Wales.

Adra housing association, together with Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and Bangor University picked up the ‘Working in Partnership’ award for their work of developing Tŷ Gwyrddfai in Penygroes, which is fast becoming a centre of excellence and sector leader in decarbonisation, innovation and training for local communities.

It was a successful night for Adra, who also picked up the Sustainability in Housing Award for its efforts to meet the Welsh Government’s target of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This award focused on the Tŷ Gwyrddfai development, as well as Tendra, an initiative aimed at fostering growth and development within the local construction sector.

The award also highlighted the work of Academi Adra, the training and development initiative, as well as efforts to reach meet the zero carbon emissions target set by Welsh Government through our new build and retrofit of homes programmes and the development of Ffrâm24, the all-Wales framework established by Adra for the supply of building materials and associated products.

Adra also made the shortlist in the Supporting Communities category for its social value work.

Sion Hughes, Adra’s Director of Policy and Delivery, said: