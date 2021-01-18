Greenhill Manor Celebrates Joining the Country’s Top-rated Care Homes

Greenhill Manor Care Home in Merthyr Tydfil has been awarded the highest possible review score by the prestigious independent care website, carehome.co.uk.

The industry-leading care home on Duffryn Road, which is managed by family-run care provider Hallmark Care Homes, is rated 10 out of 10 on the reviews website. The score puts Greenhill Manor in an elite group of care homes rated the best in the country for their quality. Just three other care homes in Wales currently hold the same accolade.

Reviews of the dementia, nursing and young physically disabled care home are submitted direct to the website by residents and relatives, who rate the home on a range of areas from care and facilities to food and drink.

One recent review from resident, Brian W said:

“I moved to Greenhill Manor five years ago and though it was a difficult decision to make back then; I quickly realised that I had made the right choice. The staff have become like a family to me and I have made so many new friends. There is always something fun going on that I never would have joined in with in the past and I have enjoyed trips to the seaside, discovered the inner artist with craft sessions, the café area is my favourite area of the home because I get to chat to many of the people coming and going from the home which has changed over the past year, but occasionally I pop down to have a nice latte. I can relax, knowing I am safe and have the best people looking out for me.”

Another from relative, MJ said:

“We looked at so many homes before deciding on Greenhill. The way they have handled the pandemic is to be commended. We have no doubt at all that Granny is in the best possible place and receiving the best care. She also has a lot of fun!”

General Manager at Greenhill Manor Care Home, Mark McCole said: