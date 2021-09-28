Green Taxi Pilot for Denbighshire

Denbighshire is hosting the only North Wales pilot of a zero emission green taxi scheme.

The Welsh Government has set a target of de-carbonising the taxi fleet entirely by 2028 and Denbighshire County Council is one of a select few local authorities in Wales taking part in the pilot.

It will operate a try before you buy initiative, allowing hackney licensed taxi drivers to try the vehicle free of charge for 30 days, including free electric charging at specific locations in Denbighshire, vehicle licensing, breakdown cover and insurance.

Denbighshire has four wheelchair-accessible Nissan Dynamo E-NV200 taxis to use as part of the pilot.

The associated charging infrastructure will also be installed, this will consist of four 50kw rapid chargers with two being located in Rhyl and two in Prestatyn.

Cllr Brian Jones, Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said:

“We are delighted to be taking part in this Welsh Government-funded pilot which will help taxi operators discover the benefits of greener zero emission vehicles. “There are ‘rapid’ charging points due to be installed in North Denbighshire and we are seeking enquiries from operators based in the North of the county for the first phase of the pilot scheme. “This is one of a number of projects we are undertaking on electric vehicles as a Council which will create healthier surroundings and reduce carbon emissions in Denbighshire.”

In 2019 the Council declared a climate change and ecological emergency which included a commitment to make the authority net carbon zero by 2030 and enhance biodiversity across the county.

The Council’s Climate and Ecological Change Strategy was adopted in 2021.

The Council is also developing other electric vehicle initiatives including expanding the Council’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure to enable the Council to operate less diesel vehicles and increasing the number of low emission fleet vehicles it uses.

Work will also include installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the public to use to charge their electric vehicles in eight Council owned public car parks.

Taxi operators in Denbighshire are being encouraged to take part in the pilot and can find more information at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/electric-taxi or [email protected]