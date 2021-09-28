FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022 Open for Entries

An awards ceremony designed to celebrate the achievements and contribution of small businesses and the self-employed across the UK is now open for entries.

As the largest event of its kind in the small business calendar, the free to enter FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022 showcases the best of small business entrepreneurship.

The awards are a sought-after prize in the small business arena, with thousands of businesses entering every year in categories including Start-Up Business of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Self-employed/Sole Trader of the Year.

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards attracts businesses in a wide range of industries, from sole traders and micro businesses to those with substantial workforces, and invites entries across 12 categories:

Micro Business of the Year

High Growth Business of the Year

Self-employed/Sole Trader of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Digital/e-commerce Business of the Year

Wellbeing Award

Community Award

International Business of the Year

Business and Product Innovation Award

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Environmental/Sustainability Business of the Year

With winners from each of the 12 geographical finals securing a spot at the prestigious UK Final, it’s an opportunity for national recognition.

The UK Final sees 132 finalists come together to find out who will be crowned the overall winner in each category for the UK and who will be named FSB Small Business of the Year. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, congratulated the UK finalists of the FSB Awards 2020.

Being shortlisted as a finalist is a remarkable achievement and a fantastic chance for publicity and exposure, with the awards in many areas trending on social media and in the press.

“Winning the awards gave us a boost in confidence as a start up,” said Matt Dyson, director at Rockit, International Business of the Year UK finalist at the FSB Awards 2019. “The press coverage from FSB’s promotion of the awards was incredible exposure for the business at such an early stage.”

Cameron and Declan Christie from UK Trade Furnishings Ltd, who were named Young Entrepreneurs of the Year at the FSB Awards 2020 UK Final, said:

“We are extremely proud of the business we have built up, and to have our success recognised by FSB is a real honour. We hope other would-be young entrepreneurs are encouraged to make their dreams a reality.”

Entrants will be judged by a panel of leading business experts with a wealth of experience in their industry, including Digital Award judge Olu Odeniyi, an FSB Board Director with 30 years experience in cyber security, information security and digital transformation.

Local and UK-wide winners and finalists are outstanding examples of successful and diverse small businesses, showcasing innovation, ambition and determination. Small businesses embody the creativity and resilience that fuels the UK’s prosperity.

Geographical finals will take place across the UK next year, with winners through to the UK Final on 19 May 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

You don’t need to be an FSB member to enter. For further details and to enter now, visit the FSB Awards website.