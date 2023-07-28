Green Hydrogen Production in South Wales Offers Exciting Energy Opportunities

Wales & West Utilities has visited a pioneering hydrogen production site in South Wales to assess the adaptions needed to transform the gas network in order to meet the Government’s net zero targets.

The visit to the Protium facility in Baglan Energy Park, Port Talbot, offered senior members of the Wales & West Utilities Executive team the opportunity to see the process of hydrogen production in action.

Earlier this year Protium, the leading green hydrogen company, together with partners, Fuel Cell Systems Ltd, Enapter and the University of South Wales, commenced operations to generate green hydrogen at the site, named Pioneer One.

Commissioning the Pioneer One site marked a significant milestone in building a network of hydrogen generating facilities for the UK’s green hydrogen infrastructure and plays host to the UK’s largest integrated electrolyser – the critical technology that produces low-emission hydrogen from renewable electricity. This 100kW technology has the potential capability of displacing 111 tonnes of CO2 per year, the equivalent to planting 4,440 trees or offsetting emissions of 113 return flights from London to New York.

Commenting on the visit, Sarah Williams, Director of Regulation, Asset Strategy & HS&E, at Wales & West Utilities, said: