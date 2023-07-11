Green Economy Wales Launch July Edition of Green Manufacturing

Green Economy Wales have launched their July edition of their brand-new green manufacturing dedicated hub.

A comprehensive monthly guide showcasing best practice, key findings, exclusive interviews and written features for those embracing green manufacturing, here is everything to look forward to in the July edition.

It begins with a forward message from Green Economy Wales Editor Mark Powney, who explains why the shift to towards greener practices is not merely a matter of ethics anymore, but has evolved into a beneficial strategy for business growth.

Next up is a special feature on how you can forge your path to sustainability with the NatWest Carbon Planner, offering a cost-free solution to help transition your manufacturing business into a more sustainable and climate-aware organisation. It also provides the added benefit of identifying potential areas where you could save not only carbon, but costs too.

The Government’s new Solar Taskforce, led by Energy Minister Graham Stuart and Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett, highlighted the untapped potential of solar power for commercial buildings, schools, warehouses and car parks, as well as the possibility of floating solar, looking towards publishing a solar roadmap for 2024.

Hear from Martin Smith, Managing Director of ADI Environmental, who addressed the importance of embracing sustainable water management practices to achieve sustainability and cost reductions, with manufacturing accounting for a significant measure of global carbon emissions.

A guest column written by Ian Cole, Operations Director at Pulse Plastics, highlights the importance of transforming unused medical aprons into innovative plastic products, with the UK witnessing an increasing urgency to tackle the growing issue of plastic waste, particularly in the healthcare sector.

The Institute of Directors in collaboration with Business News Wales are hosting a virtual closed-door event taking place in August, designed to bring together leading manufacturing firms from across Wales to discuss and address the pressing challenges they face in their journey towards environmental sustainability, coming up with effective solutions.

Listen to an audio interview with Andrew Bacon, CTO and Co-Founder of Space Forge, who spoke to Green Economy Wales about the details of their Pridwen heat shield, the importance of reusing satellites for the earth and why space is the perfect manufacturing environment.

Ben Goodare, Head of Sustainability at Renishaw, is another who shared his story with Green Economy Wales about the company’s origins and how the business has sustainability at its core.

Find out from Matthew Bambery at Frontier Medical Group how the medical technology company has implemented a significant change in the production of its core product, Repose, to achieve substantial waste savings.

One final audio interview not to be missed is from James Rigg, CEO of Trojan Electronics, who shared their key objective of providing circular solutions and reducing e-waste by encouraging manufacturers to recycle and refurb electronics.

Another feature to look out for focused on high energy usage, where Consumer Energy Minister Amanda Solloway called on eligible businesses to act now to benefit from the support available through the Energy Bills Discount Scheme. Companies have until July 25 to apply, with discounts applied to their bills until April next year.

Whether you are a small business or other organisation, read about how Keep Wales Tidy can help you manage your waste equipment in a safe, compliant and environmentally friendly way.

Next up is a feature from leading manufacturer of timber products, Archwood Group, on how they have implemented a new carbon reduction plan as part of the United Nations’ Race to Net Zero campaign.

As part of their journey to net zero, global medical products and technologies company Convatec is bringing forward proposals for a renewable energy hub to use local wind and the sun to power manufacturing operation in Rhymney.

Green Economy Wales is where you will also find episode 23 of Tata Steel’s ‘Steelcast’ podcast, where CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales (NZIW), Ben Burggraaf, spoke about his ambition to make Wales the country of choice for green goods and services and how he believes the manufacture and fabrication of Floating Offshore Wind could be Wales’s biggest economic advantage since the closure of the coal mines.

Ever wondered what the strategies for success are in manufacturing? Then not to worry, as Manufacturing Wales pitched the question to Hugo Spowers MBE, Founder of Riversimple and Lee Collinson, Managing Director and UK Head of Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics and Barclays Corporate, who gave their inspiring ways of looking at this.

Read all about the new apprenticeship qualification in Energy and Carbon Management being launched in Wales by Cambrian Training Company, in a bid to help businesses move towards the country’s net zero target by 2050.

Specialist contracting firm Beton Bauen have been appointed to begin repair works at Mamhilad Park Estate using Mapei’s carbon free concrete. Find out more on Green Economy Wales with it being the first time the innovative product has been used in the UK.

Finally, not forgetting the resource centre where you can find out everything you need to know on the Green Loan Scheme from the Development Bank of Wales, solar energy from InspireGreen, plastic reprocessing from Pulse Plastics, how to measure your carbon footprint from Auditel, the collaborative consortium of Manufacturing Wales to help manufacturers with complex needs and MADE Cymru, A University of Wales Trinity Saint David initiative that aims to provide support and enhance the manufacturing sector in through R&D projects and accredited courses.

