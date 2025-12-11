Great British Energy Backs Renewable Schemes in Wales

Schools and other public buildings across Wales will receive solar panels as part of £9 million in funding to reduce energy bills and decarbonise public buildings.

The funding is being provided by Great British Energy, the UK Government’s publicly owned energy company. The UK Government and Great British Energy have worked with the Welsh Government, who will oversee delivery of the funding in Wales.

The money will support projects worth up to £4 million to develop solar PV on and connected to public buildings through the Wales Funding Programme.

Coleg Cambria in Wrexham, Porthcawl Comprehensive School and Glan Llyn Primary School and Jubilee Park Primary School, both in Newport, stand to benefit, with more locations to be announced.

The remainder of the money will be used to fund additional renewable investment including a new scheme, Ymestyn, which will provide extra gap funding for public sector and communities to raise the ambition of their decarbonisation work. This could include funding more complex, ambitious projects like solar canopies and renewable-integrated battery energy storage.

Ymestyn is due to be launched in the coming weeks.

Welsh Government Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“We are driving towards a net zero public sector by 2030, and this funding will help us get even closer. Thanks to this funding, organisations across Wales will see their energy bills falling in a matter of months. “I’m looking forward to the start of the Ymestyn scheme, which will make some exciting decarbonisation projects a reality as we continue to tackle the climate emergency.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Energy, Rebecca Evans, said:

“These solar panel and renewable energy projects will make a huge difference to these organisations by lowering their bills and making their infrastructure fit for the future. “This Great British Energy funding demonstrates the UK and Welsh Governments shared priorities in tackling climate change and ensuring our communities benefit from the transition to net zero. “The funding will support our shared aspiration of clean, secure, home-grown energy and consolidate existing Welsh Government investment in local and community energy in Wales.”

UK Government Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:

“Great British Energy is empowering communities in Wales to take a stake in their own energy. “This is our clean energy superpower mission in action – putting communities in the driving seat of energy generation and making sure working people and local businesses profit.”

Meanwhile the Scottish Government is receiving a further £5.5 million from Great British Energy and has announced 23 new projects, partially backed by both the new funding and Scottish Government investment. In Northern Ireland, Great British Energy will help Further Education Colleges to benefit from clean energy through installation of Solar PV at a number of sites.

