Gravells Becomes The Official Vehicle Partner to Front Runner Events

Front Runner Events, Wales’ largest family-owned, mass participation race organiser announces a 3-year partnership with Gravells, the leading vehicle dealership group for the region. The partnership will see the award-winning vehicle range at the Front Runner Event Series between 2024 to 2027.

The Gravell’s partnership will begin at the Tata Steel Llanelli Half Marathon and 10K this Sunday, where top of the range electric vehicles will be displayed at the race village. The official lead car is the brand-new Kia EV9 and will start the race at 9am, leading runners for the first 3 miles of the route, inspiring an electrifying performance by all!

Gravells was founded in Kidwelly in 1932 by Tom Gravell MBE and remains to be a family-run business that is renowned for its quality and service excellence.

Continuing to thrive as a top performer amongst motor traders, this is reflected the company’s success, through winning manufacturer and community awards for their excellence in customer service and support to the local and wider Welsh community.

The partnership with Front Runner Events allows Gravells to give back to the community in a way that supports local events and promotes healthy lifestyles.

Jonathan Gravell said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Front Runner Events. Like us, they are a family-run business that is focussed on providing the best experience for all. Aligning the Gravells brand to these major events for the region will not only strengthen our presence but re-enforce our what Gravells is all about in an exciting way. I look forward to joining forces with the team and taking part in what I expect will be an exciting event for all.”

Gravells will also be the official vehicle partners of the; 2Wish Great Welsh Marathon Events at Pembrey Country Park on 17th March, Brisco Gorseinon 10K and 2K on 19th May, as well as the Swansea University Swansea Half Marathon and Family Fun Run on 9th June.

David Martin-Jewell, Front Runner Events said:

“We are very excited to be welcoming Gravells as our official vehicle partner for the next 3 years. Our event portfolio has grown over the last decade, which has strengthened our position as Wales’ largest family-run mass participation race organiser’s. So, to be developing this long-term partnership with Gravells is fantastic and demonstrates their commitment to the sport of running and promoting healthy active lives.”

For more information on the 2024 Front Runner Event Series go to: https://www.frontrunnerevents.co.uk

To find out more on Gravells in your area go to: https://www.gravells.co.uk