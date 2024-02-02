Grant Thornton Boosts Corporate Finance Team with New Partner

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has announced the promotion of Jamie Roberts to Corporate Finance Partner.

Based in Grant Thornton’s Cardiff office, Jamie Roberts will continue to lead the firm’s corporate finance team across Wales while further supporting its growth across the South West of England.

As a partner, he will drive Grant Thornton’s dealmaking capability by developing and growing its 10 strong local deal team, delivering M&A solutions for its mid-market client base across the region.

Over the course of his 17-year career with Grant Thornton, Jamie has led on numerous high-profile mid-market deals across the region including last year’s sale of South Wales based electrical engineering business Hornbill Engineering Ltd to OCU Group, backed by Triton Partners, and the sale of Partnership of Care, a leading specialist supported living care provider, to Mysa Care, backed by Downing LLP.

Jamie Roberts, Corporate Finance Partner at Grant Thornton, said:

“I feel hugely privileged to be leading such a committed and talented local team with the additional reach and firepower that comes from being part of a well-invested national M&A business and international network. I am looking forward to working closely with our clients to help them capitalise on the dynamic opportunities and challenges presented by today’s mid-market deal space.”

Peter Jennings, Corporate Finance Partner and Head of the UK private healthcare M&A team at Grant Thornton, said: