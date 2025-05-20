Gower College Swansea Hosts Apprenticeship Fair

Gower College Swansea is set to hold an Apprenticeship Fair.

More than 94 specialist subject areas will take part, including accountancy, legal, construction, engineering, health and social care, IT and creative media.

There will also be an opportunity to meet employers such as Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), Swansea Council, Atkins Accountants, Vale Europe (known locally as ‘The Mond’) and Freedom Leisure – LC Swansea.

The fair is due to take place on Wednesday, 4 June, from 3.30pm to 7:30pm, at the Tycoch Campus.

Gower College Swansea offers apprenticeships from Level 2 all the way to degree-level apprenticeships.

Antonia Williams, Training Manager for TUI Group, explained how apprenticeships with Gower College Swansea have transformed TUI’s workforce.

She said:

“The staff at TUI feel like they've got a purpose, they’re happy they're being developed. It improves company culture, and it improves your employee turnover because staff feel you’re invested in their growth and development. And of course, you have a great talent pipeline for future staff and managers.’’

Kelly Fountain, Principal at Gower College Swansea, said: