Google Digital Garage Offers Digital Skills at Wrexham Enterprise Hub

Following the success of its first event last year, tech giant Google brought its Google Digital Garage programme back to the Wrexham Enterprise Hub.

The free-to-attend digital skills event, hosted in partnership with Google Digital Garage, was held on February 13 at the Hub on Rhossddu Road.

Experts from Google Digital Garage gave free advice and coaching to help local people develop their digital skills, which will help them find a job or grow their business, career or confidence. The event included a masterclass in digital marketing along with a workshop on how to create compelling content for social media.

Carl Turner, Community Manager at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub, said:

“The Google Digital Garage returning to the Wrexham Enterprise Hub for the second time gave local residents and business owners a great opportunity to gain new skills and knowledge. It was also a huge benefit for local businesses to see how they can reach more customers and increase their business potential, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back again in the near future. “It was great to kick off a year of events with the Google Digital Garage masterclass, and we’re excitedly planning our next one in March, which will be our first Hackathon.”

The news comes following the Minister for North Wales, Ken Skates, visiting the Enterprise Hub in January to mark it surpassing 100 member businesses.

The Wrexham Enterprise Hub is one of five hubs across Wales funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and will see over £4m invested to provide supportive spaces and mentoring for new and growing businesses.

Ronan Harris, Google UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: