Global Expansion for Welsh Manufacturer

The Safety Letterbox Company are thrilled to announce that they have successfully supplied their mailboxes to locations across the globe this year, including Vietnam, New Zealand, the Bahamas, and Finland to name but a few!

Their commitment to quality and innovation has positioned them as market leaders in our niche, and their products are now enhancing security and convenience in various settings worldwide.

Global Reach and Diverse Offerings

Their extensive range of products have been designed to meet a diverse range of requirements, from their standard core range, to bespoke, design-led solutions, allowing them to cater to a clients specific needs with precision.

The 2-hour fire-rated mailboxes are particularly noteworthy, as they offer unparalleled safety in emergency situations. These mailboxes are specifically designed to withstand high temperatures and intense heat for up to two hours, ensuring that the integrity of the mail and the surrounding environment is maintained during a fire.

Tested and certified by Warrington Fire Laboratory, they comply with stringent safety standards, providing an essential safeguard in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. This durability helps to prevent the spread of fire, giving residents and occupants crucial extra time to evacuate safely. By integrating these advanced mailboxes into their developments, architects and builders can significantly enhance the fire safety measures of their projects, offering peace of mind to occupants and stakeholders alike.

Additionally, their flexible options ensure that we can meet exact specifications, no matter the complexity of the project.

Scott Morrison, Head of Export, Commented:

“Our team has worked tirelessly to maintain excellent communication with clients around the world, overcoming time zone challenges to ensure that all development needs are met promptly and efficiently. This dedication has enabled us to deliver exceptional service and products, enhancing security and convenience for users in various international locales.”

Case Studies: International Projects

Central Auckland, New Zealand: 2-Hour Fire Rated Mailboxes

One of The Safety Letterbox Company’s standout projects this year involved collaboration with the architects of the largest single-building social housing complex in New Zealand. Recognising the critical need for fully compliant 2-hour fire-rated mailboxes, they turned to SLB. As the pioneers in designing and producing these highly specialised mailboxes and parcel boxes, they provided a solution that ensures residents can evacuate safely in an emergency without compromising the integrity of the building’s walls. This project not only underscores their technical prowess but also their commitment to safety and compliance.

U.S. Embassy & Consulate, Brazil: Bespoke PO boxes with roller shutter

Another significant project involved creating a bespoke solution for the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Brazil. The embassy needed a secure and efficient mail handling system for both individuals and departments. They designed and delivered banks of mailboxes equipped with secure mechanical numbered locks, allowing mailroom workers to deposit mail and packages securely. To enhance security outside working hours, they installed bespoke lockable roller shutters. This project highlights their ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet stringent security requirements while ensuring ease of use.

Worldwide Excellence, UK Quality

From their Welsh factory in Neath, they have shipped their high-quality mailboxes to various international destinations, ensuring they arrive ready to meet the unique needs of each project. The Safety Letterbox Company’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in their global success.

Alison Orrells, CEO & Managing Director, added: