Global Cosmetic Leader Opens Its First Store in Wales

Global cosmetic leader Morphe has made its Welsh debut in the heart of St David’s Dewi Sant Cardiff.

Founded in 2008 among the artists and influencers of Los Angeles, Morphe earned its reputation for a bold approach to makeup that honours individuality and self-expression. Morphe continues to inspire creativity with an unparalleled selection of high-performing products at an incredible value.

Morphe is known for their full spectrum of professional quality tools and makeup, including over 300 brushes and their highly coveted palettes. Morphe St David’s carries highly sought-after brands such as Iconic London, SUVA Beauty, Frank Body, NABLA Cosmetics, P.Louise, Beauty Bakerie and more. The store also offers expert advice from certified beauty artists. The new addition to Morphe’s portfolio marks its seventh standalone UK store and very first in Wales.

The new Morphe store will be located on the upper level of St David’s Grand Arcade, next to the iconic Apple store and opposite Zara’s brand-new flagship space, in time for the destination’s beauty and wellbeing focused event ‘Be Your Beautiful’, taking place in mid-July.

Kahla Broussard, Vice President, Retail Sales and Operations at FORMA Brands, said:

“We are thrilled to have opened our first Welsh store here at St David’s, alongside so many other premium international brands. Cardiff is a key UK city for Morphe, and we look forward to welcoming even more Morphe fans to our growing brand family.”

James Waugh, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said:

“Morphe is a dynamic and influential beauty brand with a strong global following, and we know it’s going to have a fantastic welcome to Wales among existing fans and those new to the brand. As the latest store to open, hot on the heels of Zara and Welsh independent Mallows Beauty, the mix at St David’s just keeps on getting better and we can’t wait to showcase our offering to shoppers across the summer.”

For information about St David’s, please visit https://stdavidscardiff.com/